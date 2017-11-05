Prominent Nubian activist dies in detention in Egypt

CAIRO — An Egyptian lawyer and an activist say a prominent Nubian activist has died in detention.

They say Gamal Sorour died Saturday shortly after he arrived at a hospital from prison in the southern city of Aswan.

Sorour's death was reported Sunday by prominent rights lawyer Ragia Omran and Sorour's longtime friend and fellow activist, Haggag Oddoul. Omran says his funeral will be held Sunday.

Sorour was among 25 Nubians arrested in Aswan in September for staging a peaceful protest. They were demanding the return of Nubians to their ancestral lands, from which they were evicted in the 1960s to make way for the lake behind the High Dam on the Nile.