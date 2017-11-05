Researchers in Mexico catch endangered vaquita porpoise

MEXICO CITY — Researchers in Mexico have caught a female vaquita porpoise as part of an ongoing effort to enclose and protect the critically endangered species.

Mexico's Environment Secretary Rafael Pacchiano tweeted a photo of the vaquita in a net sling Saturday, saying the marine mammal was of reproductive age and its capture "is a great achievement that fills us with hope."

The vaquita was taken to a floating holding pen weeks after researchers released a calf that was too young to survive without its mother.

Vaquita populations have been decimated by illegal nets set for the totoaba fish, whose swim bladder is prized in China.