Saudi helicopter crash reportedly kills high-ranking prince

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi officials say a helicopter carrying government officials has crashed in the kingdom's south, reportedly killing a high-ranking prince and seven others.

The Saudi Interior Ministry said early Monday that the crash happened in Saudi Arabia's Asir province.

They gave no cause for the crash, but said a search of the wreckage was underway.

The Saudi-owned satellite news channel Al-Arabiya says the crash killed Prince Mansour bin Murquin and seven others. Prince Mansour is the deputy governor of Asir province.