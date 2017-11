The Latest: Gov. Walker backers, protesters gather for rally

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Latest on Gov. Scott Walker re-election campaign launch (all times local):

2:55 p.m.

Hundreds of protesters have gathered outside the site of Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's campaign re-election rally, while his supporters inside say they're excited he's seeking a third term.

Walker was set to officially launch his campaign Sunday at Weldall Manufacturing in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Dozens of his supporters, current office holders and candidates are on the factory floor while protesters largely organized by the immigrant rights group Voces de la Frontera are outside.

Twenty-year-old college student Joe Blaszcynski says he's looking forward to voting for Walker for the first time in 2018. He says he likes Walker because "he's a family man first" and an "up-front individual."

Walker backer Dick Fleissner says he's been a supporter for a long time because Walker "does what he believes is the right thing to do."

____

12:24 a.m.

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker says his campaign for a third term will focus on proposals to ensure everyone in the state shares in economic prosperity.

Walker planned to launch his re-election campaign Sunday at a factory outside of Milwaukee. Walker tells The Associated Press in a Saturday interview his campaign themes will be focused on his plans for improving the economy, raising incomes, bettering schools and cutting taxes, with details to come.

Walker's Democratic opponent will be decided in an August primary. More than a dozen are either running or considering it.