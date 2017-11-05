The Latest: Saudi coalition closes Yemen ports over missile

SANAA, Yemen — The latest on the conflict in Yemen (all times local):

3:10 a.m.

A Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen says it has closed the land, sea and air ports of the Arab world's poorest country after a rebel-launched ballistic missile targeted Saudi Arabia's capital of Riyadh.

A statement early Monday accused Iran of supplying Yemen's Shiite Houthi rebels and their allies with the ballistic missile. The Houthi militants have said their Volanco-1 variant missile is locally produced.

Iran has backed the Houthis, but denies arming them.

The Saudi-led coalition's statement says the closures will be temporary and "take into account" the work of humanitarian and aid organizations.