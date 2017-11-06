2 Mexican agents arrested in extortion attempt

MEXICO CITY — Mexican Federal Police have arrested a current and former investigator from the Mexico state prosecutors' office after they allegedly detained a man and extorted his family.

The Federal Police say in a statement Monday that authorities were contacted after the 35-year-old man was pulled over Saturday on the main highway between Mexico City and the state of Puebla and accused of being a fuel thief.

The investigators held the man and demanded money instead of taking him to the police station.

Federal police arrested the suspects after a meeting was arranged at a shopping centre to ostensibly pay for the man's release.