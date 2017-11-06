Anthony Weiner set for prison stint for sexting conviction

NEW YORK — A sexting compulsion that cost Anthony Weiner his seat in Congress and a chance to be New York City's mayor is about to cost him his freedom too.

Weiner, a Democrat, is scheduled to surrender by 2 p.m. Monday at Devens Federal Medical Center in Massachusetts to serve a 21-month sentence for illicit online contact with a 15-year-old girl.

The facility in Ayer, about 40 miles (64 kilometres ) west of Boston, has over 1,000 inmates at the medical centre and over 100 more at an adjacent minimum security satellite camp.

Weiner was sentenced in September by a judge who said Weiner's crime resulted from a "very strong compulsion." A tearful Weiner said he was undergoing therapy and had been "a very sick man for a very long time."

Amid a sexting controversy involving women, Weiner resigned his House seat in 2011 only to have new allegations doom his 2013 run for mayor.

Last year, a criminal probe into his sexting with a high school student intruded into Democrat Hillary Clinton's bid for the White House. Then-FBI Director James Comey announced in late October 2016 that he was reopening the probe of Clinton's use of a private computer server after emails between Clinton and Weiner's wife, Huma Abedin — formerly Clinton's closest aide — were found on Weiner's laptop computer.

Two days before Election Day, the FBI declared there was nothing new in the emails. But in a recent interview, Clinton called Comey's intervention "the determining factor" in her defeat.

Abedin and Weiner are in divorce proceedings.