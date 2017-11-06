Argentina president places memorial flowers at NYC bike path
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — The president of Argentina has placed flowers at the New York City bike path where eight people — including five from his country — died in last week's terrorist attack.
Mauricio Macri (mow-REE'-see-oh mah-KREE') said Monday that such tragedies unite people of good will around the world.
He stressed the importance of nations working together to thwart terrorism.
Macri paid tribute along with New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Police investigate after Halifax woman finds bullet holes in window
-
Nova Scotia man charged with attempted murder after shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries
-
-
Tristan Cleveland: Why Larry Uteck showcases the worst kind of development