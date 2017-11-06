News / World

Argentina president places memorial flowers at NYC bike path

NEW YORK — The president of Argentina has placed flowers at the New York City bike path where eight people — including five from his country — died in last week's terrorist attack.

Mauricio Macri (mow-REE'-see-oh mah-KREE') said Monday that such tragedies unite people of good will around the world.

He stressed the importance of nations working together to thwart terrorism.

Macri paid tribute along with New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular