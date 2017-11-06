News / World

Berlin neighbourhood evacuated after WWII bomb found

Berlin police are evacuating a downtown area of the capital including the popular German Museum of Technology after a World War II bomb was found during construction work.

Police said Monday the area in the Kreuzberg district is being evacuated temporarily as a precaution while experts defuse and dispose of the 100-kilogram (220-pound) Russian bomb.

Even more than 70 years after the end of WWII such finds during construction work are common in Germany.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular