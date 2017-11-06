Bernie Sanders' stepdaughter considers run for mayor

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Bernie Sanders' stepdaughter is considering a run for mayor of Burlington, Vermont, the same office that was the starting point for the independent U.S. senator's political career.

Carina Driscoll is a former city council member and progressive state legislator. She said Monday that she will make a decision by the end of the month.

Democratic Mayor Miro (mi-ROH') Weinberger is expected to seek re-election in March 2018.

Driscoll says she believes it's time to consider a new direction and a new vision for Burlington. She says she'd like city hall to provide more leadership of some of the city's public assets, such as its telecom utility.