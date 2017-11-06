Calls for end to Mexico's capture of endangered porpoise

MEXICO CITY — Calls are mounting for the Mexican government and international experts to stop an operation to capture and enclose the few remaining vaquita porpoises, after one of the animals died soon after being caught over the weekend.

Experts have always acknowledged the program known as Vaquita CPR would be risky.

On Monday, the experts issued a statement saying Vaquita CPR scientists will work with an independent review panel and the Mexican government to review what happened and "determine how best to proceed."