China adds 2 satellites to homemade global navigation system

BEIJING — China has added two satellites to its homegrown global navigation and positioning network that seeks to reduce reliance on the U.S.-based Global Positioning System.

State media said Monday that the pair of Beidou-3 satellites were launched aboard a single Long March-3B rocket from the Xichang launch centre in the southwestern province of Sichuan on Sunday night.

China plans to complete a network linking more than 30 satellites providing real-time geospatial information worldwide by 2020.

The system started operating in mainland China in 2000 and then expanded to cover the Asia-Pacific region in 2012. The Beidou-3 satellites represent an upgrade with enhanced ability to communicate with other satellite navigation systems.