Detectives accused of raping woman in van quit police force

NEW YORK — Two New York City police detectives accused of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old woman in their van have quit the police force.

Eddie Martins and Richard Hall resigned on Monday before they were to face an administrative proceeding that could have resulted in their firing. They were arraigned last week on kidnapping, rape and other criminal charges.

Prosecutors say the detectives stopped the woman in September for suspicion of drug possession and then handcuffed her, drove her around and raped her. The prosecutors say DNA evidence matches the detectives.