Egypt opposition lawyer announces bid for presidency

CAIRO — A prominent Egyptian rights lawyer says he will run for president in next year's elections. The move is unlikely to seriously challenge the incumbent general-turned-president but will test his popularity at a time of deep economic hardship, a relentless crackdown on dissent and a simmering insurgency.

Khaled Ali announced his candidacy Monday to a packed news conference at the headquarters of the opposition al-Dustour party, saying "Egypt is in crisis... we are working with other democratic parties to ensure real guarantees for this battle."