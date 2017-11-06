Ex Catalan leader lambasts Spain while fighting extradition

MADRID — Ousted Catalan president Carles Puigdemont has criticized Spain in his first online comment after being released from custody in Belgium, where he's fighting extradition to Spain for allegedly plotting a rebellion in Catalonia.

Puigdemont posted Monday on his Twitter account: "Free and without bail." He says "our thoughts are with the comrades unjustly jailed by a state that strays far from democratic practices."

A Brussels judge released Puigdemont and four close separatist allies Sunday on condition they stay in Belgium and attend court sessions.