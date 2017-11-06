Former inmate sues over conviction Pence wouldn't pardon

INDIANAPOLIS — A Chicago man pardoned after spending nearly a decade in prison for a robbery he didn't commit is suing a northern Indiana city, its police chief and three officers, alleging they fabricated evidence against him.

The federal lawsuit filed Monday in South Bend by 50-year-old Keith Cooper accuses Elkhart and the other defendants of violating his constitutional rights, including his right to a fair trial. He's seeking unspecified damages.

Cooper was pardoned Feb. 9 by Gov. Eric Holcomb shortly after the Republican succeeded Mike Pence, who declined to pardon him while campaigning for vice-president despite the recommendations of the prosecutor and the parole board.