G-7 health ministers: climatic factors impact health

MILAN — Group of Seven health ministers have issued a joint statement that says climatic factors impact on human health.

Italian Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin told reporters on Monday that the ministers were able to work out wording acceptable to the United States during their ministerial meeting in Milan, while also recognizing the differences in opinion in light of the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris accords.

Lorenzin called it "a great political work" to arrive at a document that recalls the U.S. position on climate change "and yet accepts the impact of climatic factors on people's health."