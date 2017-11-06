Honduran pleads not guilty in Florida mall bomb plot case

MIAMI — A Honduran man has pleaded not guilty to charges that he plotted to bomb a busy Florida mall food court in support of the Islamic State extremist group.

Court records show 53-year-old Vicente Adolfo Solano entered the plea at a hearing Monday to a charge of attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction. The FBI says Solano wanted to detonate a bomb last month at the Dolphin Mall near Miami, but was working with undercover FBI operatives who gave him a fake bomb before his arrest.

Solano faces a maximum life prison sentence if convicted. No trial date has been set.