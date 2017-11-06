House explosion leaves 2 adults hurt in Ohio; cause unclear
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Firefighters say a house explosion in central Ohio left two people injured, one of them severely.
Authorities didn't immediately share details about the man and woman who were injured or about what might have caused the blast.
The Columbus Dispatch reports that debris was strewn across the yard.
A gas company said it was working with emergency responders to ensure that the area is safe.
