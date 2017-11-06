Indiana man accused of stealing, selling railroad bridge

HAMMOND, Ind. — He asked, they told him no, but he did it anyway, authorities say, accusing a scrap-metal dealer of taking apart an abandoned railroad bridge and selling the metal for $18,000.

Court records show Kenneth Morrison of Whiting was indicted last month on a federal charge of interstate transportation of stolen property. Morrison was operating as T&K Metals in 2014 when he allegedly dismantled the shuttered Monon Bridge, built in 1909 over the Grand Calumet River in Hammond.