Inmate asks Arkansas high court to halt upcoming execution

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas inmate scheduled to receive a lethal injection this week has asked the state's highest court to halt his execution amid his attorneys' claims that he doesn't understand why he is to be put to death.

Attorneys for Jack Greene asked the state Supreme Court on Monday to issue an emergency stay of execution. Greene is scheduled to be executed Thursday night for the 1991 death of Sidney Burnett, who was beaten with a can of hominy, stabbed and later shot.