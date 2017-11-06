Liberia Supreme Court halts presidential runoff elections

MONROVIA, Liberia — Liberia's Supreme Court has indefinitely halted the presidential election runoff until the National Elections Commission investigates allegations of irregularities and fraud in the first round.

Chief Justice Francis Saye Korkpor read the ruling Monday to a packed courtroom. He said the electoral body had been proceeding "wrongly and illegally" to conduct a runoff between ex-soccer star George Weah and Vice-President Joseph Boakai while a complaint remained about the October poll. The two placed first and second in the October vote to replace Africa's first female president.

Elections slated for Nov. 7 will be postponed. The National Elections Commission lawyer Musa Dean told The Associated Press that the body will abide by the ruling.