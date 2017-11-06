Liberia Supreme Court halts presidential runoff elections
MONROVIA, Liberia — Liberia's Supreme Court has indefinitely halted the presidential election runoff until the National Elections Commission investigates allegations of irregularities and fraud in the first round.
Chief Justice Francis Saye Korkpor read the ruling Monday to a packed courtroom. He said the electoral body had been proceeding "wrongly and illegally" to conduct a runoff between ex-soccer star George Weah and
Elections slated for Nov. 7 will be postponed. The National Elections Commission lawyer Musa Dean told The Associated Press that the body will abide by the ruling.
The Liberty Party, whose candidate came in third place, filed the petition on Oct. 27.
