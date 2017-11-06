Louisiana man in stable condition after detective shoots him

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say a detective has shot a man in a New Orleans suburb.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office tells news outlets that the man is hospitalized in stable condition after dropping roughly 20 grams of marijuana and pointing a semiautomatic handgun at two detectives Saturday night.

Sheriff's Office spokesman Glen Boyd said in a statement one detective fired three rounds at 20-year-old Demone Carto, who was struck once in the lower back. The detectives were responding to a complaint when they saw the man later identified as Carto making a drug deal. Both detectives tried to approach after identifying themselves as police.

The statement said the shooting was "reasonable and necessary." Carto will be charged with multiple offences once he is released.