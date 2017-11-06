Man accused of stealing car, taking in movie in Georgia
A
A
Share via Email
MORROW, Ga. — Authorities say a man accused of stealing a Maserati and driving it to a movie
The Clayton County Sheriff's Office told news outlets Friday that 41-year-old Keithrick Williams is accused of driving the vehicle to an AMC
A Facebook post from the sheriff's office says a deputy spotted the vehicle and radioed in for more deputies to join him.
Authorities say Williams emerged from the
He was arrested Thursday. Jail records show he was charged with theft by receiving stolen property and possessing a weapon during a crime. It's unclear if Williams has a lawyer.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Tristan Cleveland: Why Larry Uteck showcases the worst kind of development
-
Police investigate after Halifax woman finds bullet holes in window
-
Nova Scotia man charged with attempted murder after shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries
-