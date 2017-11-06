Man accused of stealing car, taking in movie in Georgia

MORROW, Ga. — Authorities say a man accused of stealing a Maserati and driving it to a movie theatre in Georgia has been arrested.

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office told news outlets Friday that 41-year-old Keithrick Williams is accused of driving the vehicle to an AMC theatre in Morrow and parking it while he watched a movie.

A Facebook post from the sheriff's office says a deputy spotted the vehicle and radioed in for more deputies to join him.

Authorities say Williams emerged from the theatre and got into the car.