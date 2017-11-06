McConnell: Paul's absence another possible challenge for GOP
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says fellow Sen. Rand Paul's absence while recovering from an assault in which his
McConnell on Monday wished his fellow Kentuckian a speedy recovery from the attack Friday that left Paul with five broken ribs.
It's unclear when Paul will return to work.
McConnell told reporters in Kentucky "it's potentially a challenge" any time a Republican senator is absent from the Senate. He acknowledged that his 52-member majority caucus isn't "always totally in lockstep."
McConnell said he plans to talk with Paul later Monday.
Police in Bowling Green, Kentucky, arrested one of the senator's