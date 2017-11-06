Mexico arrests 2 police in killing of US citizen, resident

MEXICO CITY — Prosecutors in northern Mexico have charged two police officers with fatally shooting a U.S. citizen and a U.S. legal resident at a highway checkpoint near Saltillo in the border state of Coahuila.

An official in the state prosecutors' office confirms that state police initially put out a statement claiming the Americans opened fire on officers after failing to stop at a checkpoint. But the official says contradictions in that version led investigators to test the Americans' hands for gunpowder and none was found.

The two officers of the SWAT-style police unit are in jail awaiting arraignment on homicide charges.