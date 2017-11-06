Mexico detains wanted US polygamist, 4 wives

MEXICO CITY — Prosecutors in northern Mexico say they have detained U.S. polygamist Orson William Black, along with four of his wives and about 20 Americans without proper documents.

The prosecutors' office in the border state of Chihuahua says Black was captured in an area largely populated by Mennonites and is under investigation for possible involvement in the deaths of three Americans on Sept. 10.

The three American youths were aged 15, 19 and 23 and found dead on a ranch, the office said late Sunday.

Prosecutors did not say why Black was a suspect in their deaths, but suggested they may have been members of his religious sect.