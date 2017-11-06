News / World

Mom accused of leaving kids home alone pleads not guilty

FILE - This undated file photo provided by City of Johnston, Iowa shows Erin Macke. Police have arrested Macke, a suburban Des Moines mother who left her four children home alone while she traveled to Europe. Macke has filed a written plea to four counts of child endangerment and one of transferring a firearm to a person under 21. Police said the latter charge was filed because a firearm was left at home within the children's reach. (City of Johnston, Iowa via AP, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa mother accused of leaving her four children home alone while she travelled to Europe has pleaded not guilty.

Court records say Erin Macke filed a written plea last week to four counts of child endangerment and one of transferring a firearm to a person under 21. Police said the latter charge was filed because a firearm was left at home within the children's reach. Records don't show a trial date.

Police have said Macke, of suburban Des Moines, tried but failed to make child care arrangements for her children — two age 12, one 7, one 6 — before leaving Sept. 20 for a vacation in Germany. Police say the father of one of the children was called by his child the next day, and he called police.

