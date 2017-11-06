Nebraska Air Force base expands protection against drones
A
A

OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. — Officials say an Air Force base south of Omaha has expanded its
The Omaha World-Herald reports that a news release from the Offutt Air Force Base says it now has "a number of unique
Drones are entirely off-limits within 3 miles of the base's airfield.
The message follows recent guidance from the Pentagon that lays out the military's authority to disable or shoot down any drone that violates airspace restrictions over a U.S. base.
The Federal Aviation Administration estimated last year that there are about 1.1 million drones in use. The agency predicted the number could grow to 4.5 million in 2021.
