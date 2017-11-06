Oklahoma attorney general rejects donations from drugmakers

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma's attorney general is refusing all political donations from prescription drug manufacturers and distributors.

Attorney General Mike Hunter received $3,500 in donations from political action committees associated with drugmakers in July and August. He returned those donations last month.

The Oklahoman newspaper reports Hunter has prioritized fighting the opioid epidemic since he was appointed in February by Republican Gov. Mary Fallin. Hunter plans to run for a full four-year term in 2018.

Hunter has so far helped create and leads the Oklahoma Commission on Opioid Abuse.

Hunter is also suing several pharmaceutical companies, accusing them of fraudulent marketing claims.

He has urged U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to pursue opioid manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

