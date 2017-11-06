Philippine troops kill 9 remaining militants in Marawi city

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine military officials say troops have killed at least nine remaining militants aligned with the Islamic State group over the weekend in southern Marawi city and are attempting to determine whether a Malaysian who may have taken over the militants' leadership is still alive.

Army Col. Romeo Brawner says the killing of the nine "stragglers" in daylong clashes Sunday was part of the clearing operation in a harbour area of Marawi, where the military ended its massive offensive on Oct. 23 after quelling the insurrection and sending a few gunmen into hiding.