Police: 19-year-old shoots, kills student at Brazil school

SAO PAULO — Police in Brazil say a 19-year-old sneaked into his former school in the central state of Goias and shot a student dead while she was in class.

The press office of the Civil Police in Goias say the young man jumped the wall of the May 13 State School in Alexania early Monday morning. He fired 11 times on the 16-year-old girl.

The suspect was caught as he fled the scene and told police that he hated the victim but also had a crush on her.