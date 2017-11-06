Police investigate threats against Virginia Tech student

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Authorities are investigating threats against a Virginia Tech student who called for a teaching assistant to be fired for statements he allegedly posted on social media.

The Washington Post reports Virginia Tech undergraduate Tori Coan drew attention to Facebook posts by graduate student Mark Neuhoff. In one post, Neuhoff cites an article that says "we'd have a better, more just world" if Hitler had won World War II.

Coan has called for Neuhoff to be removed from teaching, but school officials say they are committed to free speech.

Coan says she has received numerous threatening phone calls. Blacksburg police are investigating.

Neuhoff says his posts have been taken out of context. He says he isn't hateful or violent, and was having a nuanced discussion of history.

