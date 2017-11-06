Police officer acquitted in fatal traffic dispute shooting

NEW YORK — A New York City police officer charged with killing an unarmed man in an apparent road rage shooting has been acquitted of murder and manslaughter.

WABC reports a Brooklyn jury returned the verdict Monday at the trial of Wayne Isaacs.

Authorities say Isaacs was off duty on July 4, 2016, when he and Delrawn Small got into a traffic dispute that continued for several blocks.

Small got out of his car and confronted the officer. Prosecutors say the officer responded by shooting him through the driver's side window.

Isaacs said he fired in self- defence .

