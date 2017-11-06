Police officer charged with stealing from charity raffle

WATERTOWN, Conn. — A Connecticut police officer has been accused of tampering with a raffle and stealing a prize from an event held to raise money for a cancer centre .

Christopher Masayda was arrested Monday on charges including larceny in connection with the October theft.

State police allege the off-duty Watertown officer tampered with raffle drawings at a police-sponsored charity golf tournament. They say he later stole a watch and a bracelet that were donated by a local jeweler.

Police say he also took a cellphone that had video of him stealing the items.

Watertown police said Friday an officer was placed on administrative leave over misconduct allegations but did not identify the officer.