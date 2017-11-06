Qatar Airways pays $662M for 10 per cent of Cathay Pacific
HONG KONG — Qatar Airways is buying nearly 10
The Middle Eastern carrier said it bought almost 3.8 million Cathay shares, which represents a 9.6
Hong Kong conglomerate Swire Pacific owns 45
Qatar Airways bought the shares from Hong Kong's Kingboard Holdings, according to a stock exchange filing by the company, which makes circuit boards and invests in property.
Kingboard expects to reap an 800 million Hong Kong dollar ($102 million) profit from selling its Cathay stake, the company said in the filing.
Cathay, which last year reported its first annual loss in nearly a decade, is carrying out a three-year corporate overhaul that includes laying off hundreds of workers as it battles to keep up with intensifying competition from rival Asian carriers.
The investment adds to Qatar Airways' overseas portfolio. The company also owns 20
Cathay shares fell 1.5