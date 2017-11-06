Rifle, handguns linked to gunman in Texas church shooting

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas — The man who authorities say carried out the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history had a rifle and two handguns with him.

Devin Patrick Kelley opened fire during worship services at a small church in Sutherland Springs, southeast of San Antonio, killing 26 people and wounding 20 others. Investigators say based on evidence at the scene they believe Kelley, 26, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he was chased by bystanders and crashed his car.

Here is a glance at what officials have said regarding the weapons they found, other shooting evidence and the gunman's background:

— Three guns were recovered. A Ruger AR-556 rifle was found at the church. Two handguns were recovered from Kelley's vehicle — a Glock 9 mm and a Ruger .22- calibre . Kelley purchased all three guns, authorities said.

— Investigators collected hundreds of shell casings from the scene, along with at least 15 empty magazines that held 30 rounds each.

— Kelley owned a total of four guns, law enforcement authorities said. He bought one per year from 2014 to 2017. Two were purchased in Texas and two in Colorado.

— Kelley did not have a license to carry a handgun, authorities said. In Texas, you're not required to have a license to buy or own a handgun, just one to carry a handgun in public. And a person does not need a license to carry a long rifle in the state.

Kelley did have a license to serve as an unarmed private security guard.

— Kelley served at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico from 2010 until his discharge in 2014. Kelley was found guilty of abusing his wife and her son and received a bad-conduct discharge from the Air Force. He had faced a court-martial in 2012 on the allegations and served 12 months of confinement.