Ruling party extends control in Nicaraguan local elections
MANAGUA, Nicaragua — Nicaragua's governing National Liberation Sandinista Front has extended its dominance in local elections that opposition parties say were marked by abstentions and at least three deaths.
The Supreme Electoral Council says that with 98
The indigenous-rights party Yatama says two of its supporters were killed overnight after voting. The Liberal Constitutionalist party says a member in the northern municipality of Wiwili was shot in the head in a clash with Sandinista supporters.
The police have not confirmed any violent incidents.
The Organization of American States' mission in Nicaragua says voting appeared to be normal.