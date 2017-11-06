Storms rip through East, Midwest; 2 dead in flooded home

ERIE, Pa. — Authorities say two people have died after a home flooded and partially collapsed in Pennsylvania during a severe storm with straight-line winds and heavy rain.

Erie Fire Chief Guy Santone says there was eight feet of water inside the house when firefighters arrived Sunday night. Scuba divers found the men's bodies.

Emergency officials suspect tornadoes and straight-line winds left behind a trail of damage Sunday that started in Indiana and continued through Ohio and into Pennsylvania.

Six people were hurt at a restaurant in Celina (suh-LEYE'-nuh) in western Ohio where the winds also tore the roof off a factory. None of the injuries there are believed to be life-threatening.