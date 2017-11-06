The Latest: Attorney says attack on Paul was not political
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Latest on an assault of U.S. Sen. Rand Paul at his home (all times local):
2:35 p.m.
An attorney for the man accused of assaulting U.S. Sen. Rand Paul says the attack was not politically motivated but was a regrettable dispute he said most people would regard as trivial.
Matthew Baker sent a statement to The Associated Press on behalf of his client, 59-year-old anesthesiologist Rene Broucher. Police have charged Broucher with
Baker did not say what the dispute was about. He said the two men have been
11:40 a.m.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says fellow Sen. Rand Paul's absence while recovering from an assault in which his
McConnell on Monday wished his fellow Kentuckian a speedy recovery from the attack Friday that left Paul with five broken ribs.
It's unclear when Paul will return to work.
McConnell told reporters in Kentucky "it's potentially a challenge" any time a Republican senator is absent from the Senate. He acknowledged that his 52-member majority caucus isn't "always totally in lockstep."
McConnell said he plans to talk with Paul later Monday.
Police in Bowling Green, Kentucky, arrested one of the senator's