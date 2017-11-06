The Latest: Judge may lift Manafort, Gates home confinement

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the criminal case involving former Trump campaign officials Paul Manafort and Rick Gates (all times local):

10:26 a.m.

A federal judge says she's inclined to remove from house arrest the former chairman of President Donald Trump's campaign and his business associate.

But U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson did not immediately rule at Monday's court session, saying she needs more financial information from Paul Manafort and Rick Gates.

The men are accused of laundering the profits of foreign consulting work performed on behalf of a Ukrainian political party and concealing those assets from the U.S. government. They have pleaded not guilty.

Jackson says that once she receives the additional financial information she is prepared to lift the home confinement requirement but with certain restrictions, such as a bar on international travel.

__

3:15 a.m.

