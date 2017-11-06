The Latest: Judge won't intervene in North Carolina e-voting

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Latest on a legal fight over a voting software company's electronic poll books can be used during Tuesday's municipal elections (all times local):

4:40 p.m.

A trial judge has turned away North Carolina's effort to avoid using the polling-place software of a company U.S. officials said was targeted by Russian hackers last year.

Superior Court Judge Paul Ridgeway denied Monday the request by the state elections board to stop the order of an administrative law judge. That judge has allowed nearly 30 counties to use the electronic poll book software of VR Systems.

Ridgeway wrote there's no state law enabling him to interject himself in the case when an administrative judge says he's still got more to rule on next spring.

The state elections board has decided to appeal the decision, with only hours to go before municipal elections are held in North Carolina.

__

1:30 p.m.

A North Carolina trial judge is hinting he'll probably not stop the use during Tuesday's municipal elections of polling place software from a vendor linked to alleged Russian hacking last year.

Superior Court Judge Paul Ridgeway heard arguments Monday between the state elections board and VR Systems, which contracts with nearly 30 counties to provide electronic poll books.

An administrative law judge sided with the vendor last Friday in deciding the software remained approved for county use. The state appealed to Ridgeway, who said he'd rule later Monday but had concerns whether the matter was properly before him.