The Latest: Lawyers wrap up case against police van driver

BALTIMORE — The Latest on an administrative police board that is hearing a disciplinary case against a Baltimore officer (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

A lawyer for the Baltimore police van driver who transported Freddie Gray the day the black man's spine was severed says the police department is trying to run over Officer Caesar Goodson in "a bus without any evidence in it."

Attorney Thomas Tompsett accused internal investigators on Monday of ignoring evidence that could have exonerated Goodson. The van driver is accused of multiple violations of police policies relating to the fatal injuries suffered by Gray, who died a week after his April 2015 arrest.

But Neil Duke, a police department attorney, said Goodson should be fired for multiple failings. The 21 charges against Goodson relate to failing to buckle Gray in a seatbelt or get him medical attention during the ride. Goodson also is accused of making false statements.

This proceeding has been open to the public, but the outcome won't be. The verdict and any punishment are considered "personnel records" under state law.

___

4:35 a.m.

Closing statements are expected in the disciplinary hearing of a Baltimore police van driver who transported a black man who later died from injuries suffered on that ride.

Attorneys for Officer Caesar Goodson are scheduled to call a witness on police procedure in the case involving 25-year-old Freddie Gray before closing Monday.

Goodson is accused of failing to follow police policy by failing to buckle Gray into a seatbelt in a police van. He's also accused of failing to take Gray to a hospital after he asked for medical attention.

Grey died a week after his April 2015 arrest from a spinal cord injury suffered in the van.