The Latest: Man posted online videos threatening rampage

SANTA ANA, Calif. — The Latest on the arrest of a man who threatened to commit a "killing spree" at a Southern California University (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

A man accused of threatening to commit a shooting at a California university had posted several videos online describing how he would shoot people indiscriminately during a rampage.

David Kenneth Smith was awaiting arraignment on suspicion of criminal threats Monday after threatening employees at Soka University in Orange County. It wasn't immediately clear if he had a lawyer who could comment on the allegations.

In a video posted on YouTube, Smith has a handgun lying on his bare chest in a bathtub as he describes his time in college and filing complaints against college employees.

In another video he has a shotgun slung of his shoulder and says he has thought about who he might kill. He then says, "I've come to the conclusion you just shoot everyone."

____

11:11 a.m.

Authorities have arrested a man accused of threatening a staff member at a California university and posting videos of himself holding guns and talking about a desire to go on a killing rampage.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department says 40-year-old David Kenneth Smith of Los Angeles was arrested Friday on suspicion of criminal threats and is due in court Monday.

Authorities say Smith emailed the Soka University staff member a link to a YouTube video showing him with a semi-automatic pistol on his chest and speaking about the school. Authorities say Smith had posted other videos speaking of his desire to kill.