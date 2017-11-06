The Latest: Stepsister: LSD damaged Walmart shooting suspect

DENVER — The Latest on the fatal shooting at a Colorado Walmart (all times local):

3 p.m.

The stepsister of a man charged with fatally shooting three people at a Colorado Walmart says he suffered brain damage from taking LSD nearly 30 years ago and has been tormented by voices in his head since then.

Michelle Willoughby told The Denver Post in a story published Monday that Scott Ostrem had been outgoing, sociable and athletic before taking the drug in 1988. Afterward, she says he became a recluse haunted by voices saying the devil was after him.

Willoughby says Ostrem was frequently counselled by a Catholic priest who placed a crucifix on his forehead, commanded demons to leave his body and asked God to silence the voices.

She says Ostrem never got help from mental health professionals.

Willoughby says she's heartbroken for the victims.

___

2:30 p.m.

Prosecutors have filed murder and attempted murder charges against a man accused of walking into a suburban Denver Walmart and fatally shooting three people.

Authorities on Monday made no mention of a possible motive for the attack during a hearing for 47-year-old Scott Ostrem.

Investigators say Ostrem opened fire in the Walmart last Wednesday.

Killed were 52-year-old Pamela Marques of Denver, 66-year-old Carlos Moreno of Thornton and 26-year-old Victor Vasquez of Denver.

Ostrem did not enter a plea. He's being held without bail.

The murder charges carry a sentence of life without parole or the death penalty. Prosecutors have not said whether they'll seek Ostrem's execution.

The judge scheduled a Feb. 5 preliminary hearing for prosecutors to lay out their case. The judge will decide if the evidence is sufficient for a trial.

___

1 a.m.

A 47-year-old Colorado man suspected of fatally shooting three people inside a suburban Denver Walmart is due to make a court appearance Monday.

Scott Ostrem is being held without bond on suspicion of first-degree murder, a charge that can lead to life without parole or a death sentence.

But he could face additional charges Monday when prosecutors are expected to file formal charges.

Ostrem is accused of walking into the Walmart in the north Denver suburb of Thornton and killing two men and a woman on Nov. 1. He was arrested the following day after a brief car chase.

Killed were 52-year-old Pamela Marques of Denver; 66-year-old Carlos Moreno of Thornton; and 26-year-old Victor Vasquez of Denver.