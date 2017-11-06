The Latest: Oreskes says AP email exchange was 'innocent'

NEW YORK — The Latest on complaints against former Associated Press and National Public Radio boss Michael Oreskes (all times local):

A former Associated Press executive who recently lost his job as National Public Radio newsroom chief following sexual-harassment reports says he was "on one occasion" asked by AP's human resources department about an email exchange with a non-editorial staff member.

Michael Oreskes said Monday the exchange was "innocent." He says he and the staff member discussed his father's death and the colleges they attended.

The AP says it received a complaint of "unwelcome and inappropriate verbal communication" by Oreskes.

AP spokeswoman Lauren Easton says the complaint did not involve sexual activity or unwelcome touching and was investigated and acted upon. She says the complaint was the only one the AP received about Oreskes, who was vice-president and a senior managing editor from 2008 to 2015.

Some NPR employees have reported inappropriate conversations with Oreskes.

