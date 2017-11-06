This Week: Earnings reports from CVS, Priceline and others
A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:
EARN, BABY, EARN
Corporate earnings will continue to roll in next week as investors will see results from travel
A JOLT TO THE ECONOMY?
The Labor Department will give its latest report on how many jobs are available. Analysts expect the agency to report Tuesday that there were 6.1 million jobs available in the month of September, about the same as the previous months and the highest numbers since the Great Recession. The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey includes important data on how many people are quitting their jobs, which can be a sign of rising pay and worker confidence.
Job openings by month:
Sept. 6.1 million (estimate)
Aug. 6.1 million
July 6.2 million
June 6.2 million
May 5.7 million
April 6 million
Source: FactSet
CVS' CHECK-UP
When drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager CVS Health reports its quarterly results on Monday, investors will be looking at a lot more than its profits and losses. They'll want clues about whether CVS is pursuing its reported interest in buying health insurer Aetna, as well as its thoughts about the possibility of Amazon.com starting to distribute drugs or medical devices. Both could have a huge impact on CVS' business.
