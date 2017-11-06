Trial in Michigan airport stabbing put off until July 30

FLINT, Mich. — The case of a Canadian man charged with stabbing a police officer at a Michigan airport isn't on a fast track.

A judge agreed Friday to extend important deadlines while federal investigators and defence lawyers collect and review evidence, especially in Montreal where Amor Ftouhi (ah-MOOR' fuh-TOO'-ee) lived.

Ftouhi is accused of stabbing a police officer in the neck at Flint's Bishop International Airport last June. Investigators say the native of Tunisia yelled "Allahu Akbar," the Arabic phrase for "God is great." Lt. Jeff Neville survived.

Federal Judge Linda Parker set a July 30 trial. She also set May 23 as the day for any plea deal.