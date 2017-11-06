US first lady learns calligraphy at Japanese primary school

TOKYO — U.S. first lady Melania Trump has tried her hand at Japanese calligraphy at a Tokyo elementary school.

She visited the school Monday with her Japanese counterpart, Akie Abe. About 300 children welcomed them with a school song.

Melania Trump wrote the first character of the Japanese word for "peace," as Akie Abe wrote the second.

The U.S. first lady posed for photos, shook hands and exchanged high fives with the school children.

She is accompanying her husband, Donald Trump, on his first Asian tour as president, which began in Japan.