US resumes 'limited' visa services to Turkish citizens

ANKARA, Turkey — The U.S. embassy in Turkey says its missions in the country have resumed processing visa applications by Turkish citizens on a "limited basis."

The embassy announced the decision on Monday, a day before Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim is due to travel to the United States to meet U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence for talks aimed at mending frayed ties between the two NATO allies.

Last month, Turkish authorities detained a Turkish employee of the U.S. Consulate in Istanbul, deepening already strained ties between the two countries. The U.S. halted most visa services for Turkish citizens at U.S. missions in Turkey. Turkey retaliated by halting visa services in the U.S. for Americans.